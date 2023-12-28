Arab Parliament Urges Ending Gaza Genocide, Opening Humanitarian Corridors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament (AP) called for halting "the genocide" in Gaza Strip immediately and opening safe humanitarian corridors to the Gazans via a UN mechanism.

In the final communique of a session on "backing Palestine and Gaza," held on Thursday upon Kuwait's request, the AP renewed rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinian people from their homes in all forms, urging action to return those internally displaced.

The conferees slammed international silence and the failure of the UN Security Council to issue a ceasefire resolution in the Strip.

They condemned support by the countries, which advocate frequently human rights, to the Israeli occupation forces' crimes, termed as a "genocide", against Palestinian people.

The legislature referred to its international and regional actions to halt the war on Gaza via several paralleled paths, including ongoing communication with the international and regional parliamentary unions.

It called on Arab and Islamic countries to necessarily stop exporting oil and gas to the countries, which back the Israeli occupation entity in its continued crimes against Palestinians.

The AP called on the UN to hold a special session titled "union for peace" in line the organization's laws and resolution 277 on an immediate ceasefire, and to provide protection to Palestinians, according to the communique.

It underlined the importance of empowering the Human Rights Council to probe the crimes of the Israeli occupation committed against Palestinian people, calling on the International Criminal Court to carry out its duty through a special committee under the supervision of the Court's Prosecutor.

The AP called on all relevant parties in the international system to "stop pirating the funds of the Palestinian people" by the occupation authorities, asking the Arab countries to help Palestinian people, in line with the financial network through the government of Palestine amid difficult circumstances that require Arab solidarity, it noted.

The conferees underlined the need to strengthen the role and status of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and its various frameworks, as "the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people", calling on all factions to join the organization in accordance with its regulations and commitments to unite all Palestinians.

They affirmed the necessity of adhering to the Arab Peace Initiative by stopping normalization with the Israeli occupying entity until the political rights of the Palestinian people are recognized.

Additionally, they also called for freezing all relations with this entity and withdrawing ambassadors from Israel, urging launching the legal committee stemmed from the Arab Islamic Summit to collect the decisions related to the ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and prepare a legal case with the relevant competent authorities, it stated.

The AP affirmed its support to Palestinian people and their cause, which is "the first central issue of the Arab nation" on official and popular levels.

It expressed appreciation to Palestinian people for their steadfastness and struggle to defend their land, stressing the need for all international and international parties to assume their responsibilities to achieve security, peace and stability in the Middle East region.

It called for every effort to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate and inalienable rights to return, freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital. (pickup previous)

ams









MENAFN28122023000071011013ID1107666566