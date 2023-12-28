TV Star Hina Khan Hospitalised After High Fever, Shares Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hina Khan mentioned that she had been hospitalised due to a high fever and assured her fans that she would bounce back stronger. In two photos, the star stated on Instagram.



Hina Khan is in the hospital. The star posted two photos to Instagram, detailing her difficult nights with a high temperature.

Hina also informed supporters that her body temperature had been stable at 102-103 degrees for the previous four days.

“I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This shit won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature."

"Uff no energy left now. It's sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please (sic),” she wrote on her Insta.

Hina Khan was recently seen in Country Of Blind. The film, based on the H.G Wells Novel is based on the 'Sightless' and their lives.

Besides Hina, Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.

The film was released in the USA in October across 14 theatres and received a lot of praise from the audience.