Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Flag Raising & Lowering Apparatus (HAD-261)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and automated means of controlling flags/flag poles at various locations such as military bases, court houses, post offices, and schools," said an inventor, from Mason, Mich., "so I invented the FLAG POLE BUDDY. My design eliminates the need to manually raise and lower a flag or set it to half-mast for a solemn event."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart flag pole system for raising and lowering of flags. It also assists in coordinating half-mast flag positioning. As a result, it increases convenience and control and it can be controlled simultaneously across multiple premises locations. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for governmental and commercial building properties ranging from schools and courthouses to commercial enterprises and office buildings, to military bases, and other local, state, and county owned and operated governmental buildings and premises.

