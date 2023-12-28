Azerbaijan Positioning Itself As Trans-Regional Energy Hub Through Expanding Green Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Green energy holds the secret to human survival in the future
because of the increasing incidents of climate disasters around the
globe. States, societies, and systems are in the line of fire
because of the looming threat of climate change in the world.
It is obvious that the deployment of renewables in the power,
heat, and transport sectors is one of the main enablers of keeping
the rise in average global temperatures below 1.5°C. In the Net
Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario, renewables facilitate electricity
generation that is almost completely decarbonised.
Reports say that Azerbaijan may be directly affected by
decarbonization on a global scale. Consequently, Azerbaijan may
face both water scarcity and extreme hot weather in the coming
years. It will especially affect agriculture.
According to the report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC), the average annual temperature in the
territory of Azerbaijan has increased by 0.4-1.3 degrees in the
last 100 years. Azerbaijan will be among the nations with the most
severe water shortages by 2040, and water supply will drop by 23
percent.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Mehmood
ul Hassan Khan noted that unfortunately, its biggest river, Kura,
is becoming drier, and due to a drought, Kura has not been able to
reach the Caspian Sea for two years, which vividly reflects the
negative effects of carbon dioxide gases in the country. He added
that, despite being a responsible member of the international
community, Azerbaijan only contributes 0.11 percent to global
greenhouse gas emissions.
“However, it started to actively participate in numerous
decarbonisation initiatives to address climate change. The adoption
of the laws on "Efficient use of energy resources and energy
efficiency", "National Action Plan on Energy Efficiency" and
"Roadmap to Accelerate the Adoption of Eco-Design and Labelling
Requirements for Energy-Using Products". In addition, the
"Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic
Development" program was announced in February 2021. The fifth
priority mentioned in the program envisages the transition to
"green development" by contributing to a clean environment. In May
2021, the law "On the use of renewable energy sources in the
production of electricity" was adopted to expand the action plan in
the speedy transition to clean energy,” he emphasised.
The expert pointed out that Azerbaijan also plans to export 5 GW
of electricity to Europe by 2030. A total of 4 GW will be exported
under the Black Sea, and one GW will be exported from Nakhchivan
through Turkiye for which integrated projects have already been
initiated, which would be a game changer in terms of reduction of
ratios or incidents of climate change, generation of more revenue
from the exports of renewables to Europe, and ultimately, the role
of Azerbaijan in the renewable supply chain would be further
enhanced in the days to come, providing it with a more forceful
socio-economic, geopolitical, and geostrategic role to secure its
vested interests.
“Most recently, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring
2024 the Green World Solidarity Year and reaffirming Azerbaijan's
commitments to global climate change efforts. The document aims to
set a framework for the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29),
which will take place in Azerbaijan next year. Frankly speaking,
the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan reflects the international
community's profound respect and trust in Azerbaijan, recognising
the nation's endeavours in environmental protection and addressing
climate change on national, regional, and global scales.
Green energy has great prospects in Azerbaijan. It has already
announced to generate 30 percent of its electricity from renewable
sources and to export 4 GW of energy to Europe through the cables
passing the Black Sea by 2030, which has great trans-regional
socio-economic, geopolitical, and geostrategic multiplier effects,”
Dr. Mehmoud ul Hassan Khan said.
He reminded that in 2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary signed the“Agreement on a Strategic
Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and
Transmission. It also intends to transfer the electricity produced
in Central Asia through its territories in the future.
“Most recently, it signed a joint declaration with Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan to export electricity generated from renewable
sources to European countries. The rapidly changing geopolitical
and geostrategic conditions of South Caucasus, Central Asia, the
Black Sea, and of course Caspian Sea and increasing energy demand
in Europe have many matching boxes however, many regional
stakeholders of oil & gas and even global movers & shakers will try
to derail this mega project. In this regard, I suggest that
policymakers of Azerbaijan should include China and its
trans-regional megaproject BRI to complete it in the future,” he
said.
Mehmoud ul Hassan noted that energy, specifically green energy,
has become the hottest source of investment and revenue generation
for the states in the world. It has also attached numerous
geopolitical and geostrategic dividends. Azerbaijan's plan to
export green energy would further enhance its economic stability
and sustainability.
“It will also further enhance its national drive for economic
and energy diversification, fetching lots of socio-economic and
geopolitical dividends in the future. It is predicted that it will
also increase the role of Azerbaijan from being a member of the
Middle Corridor to a mainstream connecting hub of trans-regional
energy and renewables,” he noted.
He pointed out that Azerbaijan has committed to reducing its
greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 1990 levels by 2030 and
by 40 percent by 2050, as part of the Paris Climate Agreement. To
achieve this strategic goal, it has formed the Renewable Energy
Agency, which ensures the active participation of the private
sector in the country. Ultimately, it has increased the share of
installed electricity generation from renewable energy sources.
“In October 2023, a 230-megawatt solar power plant in Baku's
Garadagh district with an investment from Masdar was inaugurated.
The $200m station will produce 1.5 billion kilowatt hours of energy
per year and will reduce carbon emissions by 200,000 tons.
Moreover, the acceleration of green energy space, energy
efficiency, and the usage of electric vehicles will be prioritised
concurrently. According to the State Customs Committee, the usage
of EVs is on the rise, which has increased by 6.2 times as compared
to 2022,” Dr. Mehmoud Ul Hassan Khan said.
The pundit underscored that according to the June 2021 BP
Statistical Review of World Energy, at the end of 2020,
Azerbaijan's oil reserves of 7 bn barrels (1 Mt) accounted for 0.4
percent of global reserves. Furthermore, the country also has an
estimated 2.5 trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves.
A comparative study of many published reports suggests that its
energy mix is heavily concentrated in fossil fuels, with oil and
gas accounting for more than 98 percent of the total supply.
“It is a good omen that Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential
promises multiple advantages for the country. Relying more on
renewable energy would help Azerbaijan save natural gas for exports
and for use in the petrochemical industry; reduce the country's GHG
emissions to meet its 2030 Paris Agreement commitment; and improve
electricity security by diversifying generation,” the expert
concluded.
