Whatsapp's New Feature Lets You Create Username From Web Client

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to create a username from a web client.

With this feature, users will soon be able to personalise their profiles and easily connect with others using a unique identifier, making it easier for them to find and connect with friends, family, and contacts on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.

"After choosing a username, it will be possible to find and contact other people without needing their phone number, expanding the possibilities for user interaction. It's worth noting that users will have the flexibility to change their username at any time," the report said.

In addition, when users connect with others via their username, it won't disclose their phone number. As this feature develops, it promises to provide a new degree of privacy to WhatsApp, providing users with an enhanced communication experience across both mobile and online platforms in the future.

The feature to allow users to create a username is under development and it will be available in a future update of the web client, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen.

The feature, under development on both iOS and Android, will enhance multimedia collaboration by allowing users to listen to video and music audio simultaneously during a video conversation.

--IANS

shs/vd