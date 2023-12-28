PUMA Celebrates The Launch Of New City Walk Store Featuring A New“Field Of Play” Concept

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PUMA, one of the world's renowned sports apparel brands, announced the opening of its latest Dubai store at the popular City Walk location, one of Dubai's prime retail destinations. The 432.75 sqm retail space is the brand's 4th store to open in the UAE this year, and will be home to some of the sports giant's most sought-after product lines.

The City Walk store will also highlight a new“Field of Play” concept, the first of its kind globally for PUMA. The premium store features clean, open lines throughout to showcase PUMA's signature trends and technologies in footwear, apparel, and accessories across performance, lifestyle, team sport, motorsport, basketball, and kids categories.

PUMA Middle East General Manager Taner Seyis commented on the launch of the store saying:“We are very excited for the expansion of our retail spaces in one of the region's prime retail areas bringing the region's shoppers products they love from iconic partnerships and limited collections. This retail space will be our 4th to open in the UAE this year, reaffirming our commitment to PUMA Middle East's fast-paced growth in the region. This expansion comes as part of our strategy tailored to meet local consumers' demands in prime areas of the city, following our plans to double PUMA's retail footprint in the Emirates in 2024.”

PUMA's City Walk store will include a designated space for PUMA's“Select Collection” giving the brand's fans access to items from some of its exclusive collaborations with innovative sports and apparel brands such as FENTY, PLEASURES, and RHUIGI and features apparel tailored to all genders, age groups, and sports interests.

PUMA:

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.