New York Times files lawsuits against Microsoft, OpenAI

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI, accusing them of copyright infringement and asserting that their artificial intelligence (AI) platforms pose a threat to the principles of free press and societal well-being. This legal action marks the first major copyright challenge initiated by an American media organization, as reported by the Times.



The lawsuit, filed in the federal court in Manhattan, contends that Microsoft and OpenAI's AI platforms represent unfair competition and have engaged in "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works." The newspaper is seeking accountability from the defendants for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages." Additionally, The New York Times has demanded that the companies obliterate any chatbot models and training data that utilized the newspaper's copyrighted material.



The crux of the complaint alleges that the defendants are attempting to capitalize on The Times's substantial investment in journalism without proper compensation. It accuses Microsoft and OpenAI of utilizing The Times's content to create products that not only substitute for the newspaper but also divert audiences away from it.



Microsoft's substantial investment of USD13 billion into OpenAI is highlighted in the lawsuit, with the claim that some of OpenAI's technology has already been incorporated into Microsoft's search engine, Bing. The lawsuit provides a specific example where ChatGPT-powered Browse With Bing featured search results that were "reproduced almost verbatim" from The Times's product review site, Wirecutter. The content lacked proper attribution and removed referral links used by the newspaper to generate commissions from sales, resulting in a tangible loss of revenue.



The New York Times contends that Microsoft and OpenAI deliberately focused on using the newspaper's journalism due to the perceived reliability and accuracy of the material. The legal action underscores the newspaper's commitment to protecting its intellectual property and maintaining the integrity of its journalistic endeavors amid the evolving landscape of AI and technology. As the lawsuit unfolds, it has the potential to set a precedent for future disputes regarding the intersection of media, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property rights.





