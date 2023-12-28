Emirates Celebrates 10 Years Of The A380's Services In Mauritius

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has celebrated the tenth anniversary of its daily A380 service to Mauritius recently. At the time of the launch of the service in 2013, the island was the first A380 destination in Africa.



During the span of ten years, Emirates operated almost 12,000 flights to and from the exotic island destination, carrying more than five million passengers on the world's largest commercial aircraft equipped with Emirates' signature inflight products and services. Within one year of its launch and following popular demand, the Emirates' A380 operations ramped up to a double-daily service in 2014.

Steven Obeegadoo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Mauritius said:“The Emirates A380 has set new levels of comfort and service in the air and, ten years after its first flight, remains a benchmark in the industry. Mauritius is therefore delighted to celebrate these ten years of operations with Emirates and we look forward to our continued strong partnership in the years ahead.”



Emirates has been operating scheduled passenger service to Mauritius since 2002. Emirates' codeshare partnership with Air Mauritius, one of the longest in in Emirates' history, has supported the country's tourism objectives by providing each airline's customers with enhanced access to services.

Top destinations and feeder markets for inbound and outbound travel relevant for Mauritius include points in France, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Austria, Italy and Middle East countries.



-N