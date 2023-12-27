Richtech Robotics Rings The Nasdaq Opening Bell Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics , a developer of advanced robotic technologies focused on transforming labor-intensive services in hospitality, healthcare and other sectors currently experiencing unprecedented labor shortages, recently visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and rang the opening bell.

In honor of the occasion, ADAM, the company's AI-enabled humanoid robot, rings the Opening Bell.

This marks the first time a dual armed robot with vision and speaking capabilities will be participating in the prestigious ceremony, which includes a dedicated pre-bell speech.



Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Telegram Pocket

Share this:class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"