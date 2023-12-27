Richtech Robotics Rings The Nasdaq Opening Bell Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Richtech Robotics , a developer of advanced robotic technologies focused on transforming labor-intensive services in hospitality, healthcare and other sectors currently experiencing unprecedented labor shortages, recently visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and rang the opening bell.
In honor of the occasion, ADAM, the company's AI-enabled humanoid robot, rings the Opening Bell.
This marks the first time a dual armed robot with vision and speaking capabilities will be participating in the prestigious ceremony, which includes a dedicated pre-bell speech.
Share this:
Print Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Twitter Tumblr Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Pocket
class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"
MENAFN27122023005532012229ID1107662310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.