ED Arrests One In PMLA Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has arrested one of the key accused Viraj Suhas Patil from Mumbai in a case related to illegal forex trading by "TP Global FX".

The ED in a statement said that Patil was arrested on December 25 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

It said that Patil has a Resident Identity Card of UAE and is staying there permanently since 2021.

He was presented at a court in Kolkata which sent him to ED custody till January 2.

The ED registered a case on the basis of FIR registered by Kolkata Police under various sections of IPC against TM Traders and KK Traders.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), TP Global FX is neither registered with it nor has any authorisation from the RBI for legal forex trading.

The RBI has also issued an "Alert List" including the name of TPGlobalFX on September 7 last year, to caution the general public against unauthorised trading platforms.

ED probe revealed that Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and other persons used various dummy companies or firms or entities to defraud the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform or website of TP Global FX.

Earlier, ED had arrested Pandey and Das in this case and currently bother are in judicial custody in the Alipore Jail in Kolkata.

The ED also froze Rs 121.16 crore balance in various bank accounts and properties worth Rs 121.23 crore in the nature of cash, gold, flat, hotel and resorts and vehicles, were attached in this case.

The ED had also filed a chargesheet against Pandey and Das and cognisance of the offence of money laundering has been taken by the court.

