New Era Begins In Banking Relations Between Iran, Russia - Central Bank Of Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A new era begins
in the banking relations of the two countries with the start of
banking platforms between Iran and Russia, Trend reports.
On December 27, a meeting of bank officials from the two
countries was held in Moscow, the Russian capital. The meeting was
chaired by Mohammad Reza Farzin, Director General of the Central
Bank of Iran, and Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of
Russia.
At the meeting, both sides talked about how to improve their
banking and monetary cooperation, which is vital for the economic
development of both countries. They also agreed to use their own
currencies instead of US dollars for their trade, which will help
them avoid the sanctions imposed by the US and other countries.
This will also allow them to benefit from the BRICS (Brazil,
Russia, India, China, and South Africa) group as well as the free
trade agreement struck by Iran with the Eurasian Economic Union,
which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and
Russia.
The two sides also discussed how to connect their information
systems without using SWIFT, which is a global network for
financial transactions that is dominated by the US and its
allies.
The same day, Sberbank of Russia and Bank Melli Iran also met
and opened a letter of credit worth 6.5 billion rubles (about $71
million). This letter of credit is a guarantee of payment that will
allow Iran to buy essential goods from Russia, such as food,
medicine, and machinery. This will also strengthen the trade ties
between the two countries, which have been growing in recent
years.
