Latin America president mulls strategy to push through extreme reforms

(MENAFN) In a bold move that has sent shockwaves through the Argentine political landscape, newly inaugurated President Javier Milei is reportedly considering an unconventional strategy to bypass resistance in the National Congress and implement radical economic reforms.



According to a report by La Nacion, President Milei expressed his determination to challenge the legislative body by resorting to public votes on policy proposals if they reject his cabinet's presented economic reform.



Milei, dubbed as being "on the warpath" against the National Congress, revealed his plan to hold plebiscites on major policy changes, forcing lawmakers to explain their opposition directly to the people. The proposed legislation, introduced earlier this month, outlines a comprehensive two-year state of emergency, economic deregulation, privatization of state property, and significant alterations to the national healthcare system, among other transformative measures.



Under Argentine law, both binding and non-binding referendums, referred to as "public consultations," are permissible. However, only the National Congress has the authority to initiate a binding referendum. If a non-binding proposal by the executive branch is approved in a plebiscite, the parliament is obligated to consider it, adding a layer of complexity to Milei's unconventional approach.



President Milei asserted that some members of the opposition in the National Congress were actively resisting the proposed reforms, accusing them of "seeking bribes." Although he did not provide specific details to substantiate this claim, Milei emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the people, stating, "They cannot accept that they lost, that the population chose something else."



Historically, Argentina has witnessed a precedent for non-binding referendums, such as the 1984 vote on the government's plan to resolve a border dispute with Chile. The overwhelming public support during that plebiscite exerted substantial pressure on the opposition within the Congress.



As the political landscape in Argentina becomes increasingly charged, President Milei's unconventional approach to governance is poised to test the limits of executive power and the delicate balance between the executive and legislative branches. Observers are closely watching how this audacious strategy will unfold and its potential implications for the future of Argentine politics.





