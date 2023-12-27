UN Official Expresses Concern Over Continued Bombardment Of Middle Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve.In a statement, Magango said: "It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah."He warned of the danger of failing to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, saying: "Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations."The Israeli Air Force reportedly carried out more than 50 strikes across Middle Gaza on 24-25 December, including on three refugee camps, Al Bureij, Al-Nuseirat, and Al-Maghazi. Two strikes hit seven residential buildings in Al-Maghazi camp, killing an estimated 86 Palestinians and injuring many more. An unknown number of people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble. The combined death toll from the strikes in the Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij camps has since risen to at least 131, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), amid a deepening and already catastrophic humanitarian situation.All roads connecting the three camps have been destroyed, obstructing relief aid from reaching those in need, and shelters and hospitals still minimally operating are critically overcrowded and under-resourced.