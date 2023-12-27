Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki To Visit Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 27 (Jiji) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday he will visit Sri Lanka and Cambodia on a four-day tour from Jan. 09 to strengthen Japan's relations with the two Asian countries.

In Sri Lanka, which is virtually in default, Suzuki is expected to meet with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss debt restructuring for the country.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, Sri Lanka and a group of creditors led by Japan and others reached a basic agreement on deferring debt repayments and cutting interest rates.

“It's important for the debt-restructuring process to make steady progress,” Suzuki told a press conference.

In Cambodia, the finance minister will work for closer bilateral ties, with the two countries this year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

For similar articles, join our

Telegram channel

for the latest updates.

–

click here