Baku Higher Oil School Hosts Information Session On Sustainable Development (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) held an info session
on "Introduction to Sustainable Development" to increase students'
awareness in the field of sustainable development and to help them
acquire new knowledge in this area.
During the info session, conducted by Natavan Samadova, a senior
lecturer at the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS, the
students received information on the concept, goals, and importance
of sustainable development. Detailed discussions were also held as
part of the session.
It was noted that Baku Higher Oil School pays special attention
to the development of students in this field, and works are
regularly carried out in this direction.
