               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Higher Oil School Hosts Information Session On Sustainable Development (PHOTO)


12/27/2023 2:16:30 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) held an info session on "Introduction to Sustainable Development" to increase students' awareness in the field of sustainable development and to help them acquire new knowledge in this area.

During the info session, conducted by Natavan Samadova, a senior lecturer at the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS, the students received information on the concept, goals, and importance of sustainable development. Detailed discussions were also held as part of the session.

It was noted that Baku Higher Oil School pays special attention to the development of students in this field, and works are regularly carried out in this direction.





MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search