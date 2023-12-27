Cable Blowing Equipment Market is Powered by the Increasing Use of Data Centers

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The size of the cable blowing equipment market was at USD 110.4 million in 2023, and it will power at a rate of 4.6% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 150.3 million by 2030.



On the basis of type, the requirement for micro duct cables will grow at a higher rate, of 4.9% in the years to come. This is due to the fact that they are a reasonable solution for decreasing the cost of construction, network building, and reinstallation.



These solutions provide a low-cost and alternative option to improve, rebuild, and advance data pathways for meeting the increasing data need. Similarly, these smaller cables let for smaller enclosures and can be placed in existing vaults and pedestals. These cables range from 3 mm and 16 mm and are small and weigh lower than the conventionally used cables.



North America cable blowing equipment market was the largest with a share of 50%, as a result of the increasing count of data centers, the existence of highly progressive, widespread, and effective tech infra, and tech progressions in the region. The U.S. holds a main market share. Only the U.S. has more than 2600 data centers, which is the highest in the world.



It is the increasing usage of data centers and fiber optic centers, the demand for cable blowing equipment is on the rise. This tend will also continue in the years to cone as well.





