Only Herat Pottery Factory's Production Stagnates

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): In-charge of the only pottery factory in western Herat have said they have the ability to make all pottery products, but due to limited market access their production had curtailed.

He said in the past Herat had over 30 pottery factories but currently only one pottery factory was functional and it was due to the decline of demand for pottery products.

Hikmatullah Ghulami, in-charge of the only pottery factory, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had been associated with the pottery items production since 2000 and his factory had the capacity to make all types of products.

He said they now produced limited items of pottery products because the market is occupied by foreign products.

According to Hikmatullah in the past they produced 72 types of pottery products but currently the number had reduced to three types of products.

Currently, they have the ability to make 200 to 300 vases in a day, but due to the lack of market, they do not make it, and it has been a long time since they have not even sold 50 vases in more than a month, he added..

On the other hand cultural and history experts in Herat Province while referring to the history of the pottery industry, said that if this industry eradicated in Herat, a serious and great damage will be done to the culture of Herat and Afghanistan.

Muslim Marvi, one of these experts, told Pajhwok Afghan News In order to preserve and perpetuate Herat's ancient arts and crafts, the Department of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Information and Culture should play an important role.

He added:“Without means and facilities we have inherited these, and in today's age, it is the duty of the government and the people to support these arts in order to prevent the stagnation of its market.”

Local officials pledged support to the preservation of art and handicrafts and said Darulfonun had been established in the Qala-i-Ekhtyaruddin where tourists would be introduced with these arts and ensure its preservation.

Mawlavi Hameedullah Ghyasi, deputy head of the Information and Cultural affairs Department, said they had taken efforts to protect arts and handicrafts and added pottery should be also protected because it was registered with the UNESCO as well.

Mawlavi Ghyasi said his department strived for the growth and development of handicrafts, and people should also cooperate in preservation of art and handicrafts through consuming and purchasing.

