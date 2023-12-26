Traitware-Acronis Integration Improves Cybersecurity Posture And Ease Of Use For Msps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phishing-Resistant Passwordless MFA plus Single Sign-On (SSO) for Acronis MSPs Reduces Cyber Risk and Addresses Critical Market Needs

- Pat Hurley - RVP Americas, AcronisRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TraitWare , pioneering modern Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and adaptive Identity and Access Management (IAM) announces its strategic partnership with the Acronis platform via unique CyberApp Standard integration technology, revolutionizing cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers. This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge Phishing-Resistant Passwordless MFA and Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities to Acronis MSPs to reduce cyber risk and address critical market needs.In addition to providing Passwordless MFA to Acronis users and customers for simplified and secure login, TraitWare future integrations will give MSP admins control of MFA enrollment/recovery and enforcement. Integrations will provide value to the MSP by reducing support tickets and time to manage access controls.TraitWare integrations start with alerts for failed login attempts or user lockout of their MFA token, along with alerts for attempted logins outside a GPS-based boundary. Testing is underway for several additional integrations to enhance security and improve ease of use for Acronis MSPs.“Our integration with Acronis signifies a quantum leap in robust cybersecurity solutions for the MSP. Moving away from traditional 'Phishable' MFA methods, we offer Passwordless MFA/SSO from account creation to empower MSPs with control over authentication processes. TraitWare reduces cyber risk, simplifies access to digital valuables, encourages wider adoption of modernized security, and saves on costs.”---“Our integration with Acronis signifies a quantum leap in providing modern, robust cybersecurity solutions to MSPs. The integration, which empowers MSPs with control over authentication processes, dramatically reduces cyber risks and aligns with TraitWare's commitment to innovation and user-centric security.” – Heath Spencer, CEO of TraitWare.“The TraitWare integration is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive and advanced cyber protection for our MSPs and their customers. With Passwordless MFA/SSO and enhanced controls, Acronis MSPs will address increasingly critical market demands.”- Pat Hurley, RVP Americas, AcronisAbout TraitWareTraitWare's enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to eliminate the need for any shareable or phishable secrets - making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all authentications from a single console. The award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offer NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames or passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, or misuse.About AcronisAcronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on-premises - at a low and predictable cost.Acronis is a Swiss company founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 1,800 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

