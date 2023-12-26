Commitment To Quality Datamanusa Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DatamanUSA achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DatamanUSA, a leader in providing comprehensive consulting and staffing solutions, is proud to announce the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification, the most widely used quality management standard in the world. Quality improvement is the cornerstone of Dataman's philosophy and the same is demonstrated by Dataman receiving the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. The goal is to apply the highest standards of quality in all the business practices and operations without compromise. Dataman's primary objective is to practice continuous process improvement in everything so that it can surpass client's needs and expectations.

Dataman was audited by INTERCERT and was presented with the certificate on December 01, 2023. Ms. Nidhi Saxena, President & CEO of DatamanUSA rightly states,“The certification bestows upon Dataman benefits like increased customer trust and satisfaction, sound quality control processes, cost savings and productivity gains and culture of continuous improvement.”

About ISO 9001

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management. It helps organizations of all sizes and sectors to improve their performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system (QMS).

About DatamanUSA

Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA, LLC is a leader in providing comprehensive On-Call IT Services that include Project Management, Software Development, Integration, Management Consulting, Managed Services and Technical Staffing for both commercial and government organizations. During the last 23 years, over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful IT consulting and staffing services. Dataman has expertise in attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified consultants. We use our proven and proactive approaches, processes and tools, practiced for 23 years, to provide staff with the required skills.

