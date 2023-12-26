Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market Size To Hit US$ 1,145.2 Million By 2030 | Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market

Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increasing Incidence of Ankle Fractures

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market is estimated to value at US$ 630.5 Million in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 1,145.2 Million by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period 2023-2030.Ankle fusion nail is a surgical implant used in arthrodesis or fusion of ankle joint. It facilitates fusion by compressing bone fragments along with stabilizing ankle during the fusion process. Ankle fusion is generally performed for severe osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, or other conditions causing ankle pain and disability.Market Dynamics:The ankle fusion nail market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of ankle fractures globally. According to the National Trauma Databank, incidence rate of ankle fractures increased from 129 cases per 100,000 people in 2002 to 187 cases per 100,000 people in 2011, which is around 45% surge in ankle fracture incidence over the decade. Growing geriatric population is another factor fueling market growth, as people aged 65 years and above are at higher risk of osteoporosis and ankle fractures. Additionally, escalating number of sports-related ankle injuries among both amateur and professional athletes is creating high demand for effective ankle fusion treatments and implants.Increased Cases of Ankle Injuries Major Driving Factor for Ankle Fusion Nail Market GrowthThe ankle fusion nail market has been growing significantly over the past few years owing to the rising incidences of ankle injuries across the globe. Ankle injuries are one of the most common orthopedic injuries and include fractures, ligament tears, and dislocations. According to recent estimates, there are over one million ankle fractures reported every year in the United States alone. Factors such as participation in sports activities, high-risk jobs, aging population, and rising incidences of osteoporosis have contributed to the increasing number of ankle injuries. Ankle fusion surgery, which involves the fixation and stabilization of the ankle joint using medical devices such as ankle fusion nails, is one of the most common procedures performed to treat severe ankle injuries that do not heal with conservative treatment methods. Thus, the growing patient pool undergoing ankle fusion surgery due to ankle injuries is a major market driver for ankle fusion nails.Buy this premium report now (Discount Up to 25%) @ /buyNowIncrease in Sports-Related Ankle Injuries Stimulating SalesAnkle injuries are extremely common in sports activities that involve running, jumping, cutting, and landing from a height. Sports such as basketball, volleyball, football, rugby, and soccer entail repetitive ankle movements that place high stresses on the ankle joint and surrounding ligaments. Athletes participating in such high-impact sports are at an increased risk of ankle sprains and fractures. With rising popularity of professional and amateur sports worldwide, the incidence of sports-related ankle injuries has increased considerably over the years. According to recent estimates, nearly 85,000 ankle fractures occur annually due to sports and recreational activities in the US alone. This has significantly boosted the demand for ankle fusion surgery and associated medical devices such as ankle fusion nails. Thus, growing sports participation is another important driver of the ankle fusion nail market.Stringent Regulatory Environment Hampering InnovationThe ankle fusion nail market faces certain restraints that impede its potential growth. One of the major challenges for market players is navigating the stringent regulatory environment for launching new orthopedic implant devices. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA impose strict rules and quality standards that companies must comply with in order to receive approval for medical devices. The approval process involves extensive clinical trials and collection of long-term post-market safety and effectiveness data that places a heavy cost and time burden on companies. Furthermore, any revisions or modifications to existing approved devices also require fresh approval. This regulatory bottleneck deters fast innovation and introduction of novel ankle fusion nail technologies. The risk of facing penalties or device recalls in case of non-compliance further discourages many small players. As a result, companies tend to spend more time and capital to obtain approvals rather than focusing on R&D, which acts as a significant market restraint.Opportunity for Patient-Specific 3D Printed Ankle Fusion NailsAdvancements in 3D printing and computer-assisted design technologies have opened up opportunities to develop patient-specific ankle fusion nail implants. Conventional "one-size-fits-all" ankle fusion nails do not perfectly match the anatomy of every patient, which can sometimes affect the clinical outcome. 3D printing allows designing and manufacturing ankle fusion nails that are customized to precisely fit the anatomical dimensions, deformities, and bone structure of individual patients. This can help optimizing implant fit, distribution of stresses on bone, and post-surgical recovery. Furthermore, 3D printed implants are less invasive as they are designed based on pre-operative CT/MRI scans and require less reaming of bone. As 3D printing technology continues to mature, it is expected to transform the ankle fusion nail landscape by enabling the manufacture of implants tailor-made for individual patient's biological profile while reducing surgical risk. The demand for accurate, personalized implant solutions makes this an attractive growth opportunity area.Rising Trend of Less Invasive Outpatient Ankle Fusion SurgeriesAnkle fusion procedures are evolving towards minimally invasive surgeries performed on an outpatient basis. Previously, ankle fusion required traditional open surgery involving large incisions and lengthy hospital stays. Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market Segmentation:By Product Type- Uniplanar Nails- Multiplanar Nails- OthersBy Material- Stainless Steel- Titanium- OthersBy End User- Hospitals- Ambulatory Surgery Centers- Orthopedic Clinics- OthersBy Indication- Osteoarthritis- Rheumatoid Arthritis- Post-traumatic Arthritis- OthersBy Fixation Type- Tibiotalocalcaneal Fusion- Pantalar Fusion- Tibiotalar Fusion- OthersBy Region- North America- Europe- Asia Pacific- Latin America- Middle East- Africa 