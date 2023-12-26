Russia May Launch Aggression Against NATO - Lithuania President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The likelihood of the West halting support to Ukraine is very small, but if this happens, Russia will be more likely to unleash aggression against Lithuania and NATO.

This opinion was expressed by President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, Ukrinform reports, referring to Delfi .

Everything will depend on how the war in Ukraine unfolds, and if Russia fails to turn things in its favor, then it risks being bogged down in the war for a long time and will not be able to fight on several fronts. "If everything turns out different, and the West suddenly turns its back on Ukraine and stops providing the necessary assistance... Yes, it may happen, but the probability of such a scenario is small. No one has an answer to the question of when Russia may change its behavior

or when they will cast their gaze toward NATO," Nauseda said, commenting on talks about Russia's threat to the Alliance.

In Nauseda's opinion, Lithuanian politicians should not yet express doubts about the allied determination to defend Lithuania and activate NATO Charter's Article 5.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, experts with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank previously expressed the opinion that Russia was channeling its long-term efforts to restructure and expand its army to prepare the country for a potential large-scale war against NATO.