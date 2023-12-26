Lok Sabha Polls: New Congress Leadership Starts Reassessment In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) The new leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress has started the reassessment of the state organisation in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the next six months.

Newly appointed state unit chief Jitu Patwari held a series of meetings of the representatives of different segments of the Congress.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who has been recently appointed as in-charge of the party affairs for Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Congress MP from Alwar (Rajasthan) – Singh is supposed to hold a meeting with new state unit chief Jitu Patwari and other leaders.

Importantly, after taking charge as state unit head, former minister Jitu Patwari, who lost the assembly election from Indore's Rau constituency, held meetings with the representatives of the party's student wing NSUI, Mahila and Youth wings and others.

During the meetings at party headquarters in Bhopal, Patwari asked the Congress workers to get ready for yet another fight against the BJP in the next few months.

Notably, following the loss in the assembly election held recently, the Congress' central leadership has replaced former state unit head Kamal Nath with Jitu Patwari.

After losing under the leadership of the leaders -- Kamal Nath and Digivijaya Singh – Congress has made transformation by pushing young leaders, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar.

For Patwari and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, the first and the foremost task would be rebuilding the confidence of party workers especially at ground level.

--IANS

pd/dan