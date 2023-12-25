In Mariupol, Occupants Install Christmas Tree Near Bombed-Out Drama Theater

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In front of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was destroyed by a bomb, where about 600 people died, the invaders set up a Christmas tree.
Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russia is constantly throwing up pictures to illustrate something... A Christmas tree near the ruins of the Mariupol Drama Theater in the place where the same inscription 'Children' was," Andriushchenko wrote.
The photo published by the official shows that the Christmas tree is set up in front of the theater building, the ruins of which were covered with a banner depicting the building.
As reported, on March 16, 2022, the Russian military deliberately dropped two 500-kilogram bombs on a civilian object - a drama theater building in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding from shelling. About 600 people died there.
