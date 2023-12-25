Drinking Water Restored To 25 Treatment Plants

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Institute of National Aqueducts and Sewers (Idaan) reported that the drinking water service began to be restored in the 25 water treatment plants that were out of service due to the incident that occurred at the Condado del Rey substation, which caused an electrical failure. in various parts of the country on Christmas Eve.

The institution's technicians carried out inspections at the water treatment plants and pumping stations to ensure the restoration of service at all affected points.

“Due to this situation, the Federico Guardia Conte water treatment plant in Chilibre stopped its operations. Technical personnel review the system to restore operations once the electrical grid was stable,” indicates the Idaan post.

