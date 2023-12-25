Qatar Shell's Elite Project Management Training Programme TAFAWOQ Celebrates 10 Years

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Shell has hosted an event to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of TAFAWOQ, its renowned project management training programme and a partnership among QatarEnergy, Qatar Shell and Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Since its inception, TAFAWOQ, which was established to support project management professionals currently overseeing large-scale investment projects, has played a pivotal role in upskilling professionals in Qatar and the region with essential project management knowledge, driving excellence in project delivery and contributing to a sustainable future.

More than 200 special guests attended the anniversary. The event brought together TAFAWOQ alumni, industry experts, and key stakeholders for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking, and celebration. Participants heard from industry leaders about the future of project management in the energy sector.

“Our aim in QatarEnergy is to develop all elements of a talented workforce, making Qatar's energy sector a world leader in knowledge, skills, and technical capabilities," Abdulaziz Mohamed al-Mannai, executive vice-president – Human Capital at QatarEnergy, said.

TAFAWOQ has helped create a project management community in Qatar that has supported the vision of both QatarEnergy and Qatar, according to Bader al-Jaidah, TAFAWOQ director Qatar Shell.

"With international accreditation, TAFAWOQ is now recognised as a project management centre of excellence in the Middle East and North Africa region. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our strong foundation,” he said.

Through a combination of classroom training, practical exercises, and real-life case studies, TAFAWOQ has successfully worked with over ten companies and trained over 2300 people to enable them to deliver projects safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Many graduates of the TAFAWOQ programme are the leaders of today, helping to deliver the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Rick Tallant, executive vice President of GTL and Qatar Shell President, said TAFAWOQ's 10-year milestone is a testament to its commitment to developing talent and driving operational excellence.

