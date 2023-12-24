Botafogo Make Bid For Boca Juniors Midfielder Medina

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Dec 25 (IANS) Botafogo are in advanced talks to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Cristian Medina, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

The Argentine giants have rejected an initial offer of seven million U.S. dollars and are awaiting a counter bid, Globo Esporte reported on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Medina has made 49 appearances and scored five goals for Boca since being promoted from the club's youth academy in 2020.

His current contract with the Buenos Aires outfit is due to expire in December 2027.

Botafogo finished fifth in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings this year and qualified for the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 2017.

