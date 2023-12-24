(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Serekunda, Kanifing Dec 24, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

YounaLuv Music Festival: A Spectacular Gambian Celebration on December 25, 2023

YounaLuv, the highly anticipated cultural extravaganza, is set to light up The Gambia on December 25, 2023. This daylong celebration promises an unparalleled fusion of music, art, and community engagement, making it a must attend event for all Gambians.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

YounaLuv Daytime Showcase:

Starting at noon, the event kicks off with dynamic performances and a battle for the stage by local primary and secondary schools and new emerging and rising talent. Gates opens at 11 AM.

School Competitions:

Witness the creativity and skill of young Gambian talents as local primary and secondary schools battle for the stage competing for prizes and the esteemed title of YounaLuv Top Talent Champions. Everyone gets involved as judges and the people's choice is considered in each school group's advancement in categories like poetry, music, acting, singing, and more. Schools: Youna School, Prospect Academic, St. Aidan's, Jabang Primary, Cole's Academic, Latriya Basic Cycle, Bakoteh Junior Nema Su, SBEC International

Fan-Favorite & Emerging Artists:

Groove to the beats of rising talent and immerse yourself in their captivating performances. Be the first to discover the next big names in the music industry, as rising stars present their latest creations.

Prizes and Surprises:

Attendees are in for a treat with special contests and giveaways throughout the night. Dress to impress in pink or purple for a chance to win exciting prizes and be part of the glittering festivities.

YounaLuv Eve Concert:

As the sun sets, the festivities continue with a thrilling night concert featuring the hottest Gambian artists. Dance, sing, and enjoy the sounds of Gambian music until 3 am. Gate opens at 8 PM, Concert starts at 9 PM.

Performances By

Allstar talent takes the stage starting at 7 PM: Oboy, Awa Gambia, Big Faa, T'Angle Musik: Lions of Africa, Oslo Biggie Bieang, E Brown, Gillen G, 44 Gang, Queen AJ, and more will grace the stage, captivating audiences with their exceptional talent.

Ticket Information:

Adult general admission tickets are 250 Dalasi presale and 300 Dalasi at the door. Reserve your tickets online at and pay cash at the gate or purchase presale tickets using Afrimoney, Q Money, Waze. Many payment types are accepted. Just for reading this press release the first 5 orders get one free ticket. Use coupon code“YounaLuvNews”.

Dress Code: Pink and Purple Extravaganza

Stand out and join the fun by dressing in vibrant shades of pink or purple. Participate in the special contest for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Event Details:

Date : December 25, 2023

YounaLuv Daytime Showcase : Noon - 6 PM

YounaLuv Eve Concert : 9 PM - 3 AM

Venue : Youna Football Field

Website :

Join Us for a Day of Joyful Celebrations!

Cheer on schools, revel in outstanding performances and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of The Gambia at YounaLuv. Dance, sing, and embrace the spirit of unity this December 25!

About Oslo Biggie Bieang

A resident of Yuna, The Gambia, Oslo Bieang is the Executive Producer of YounaLuv and a dynamic force in the world of Afro Trap and Afrobeat music. With just three years in the industry under his belt and official recognition from the Gambian Ministry of Arts and Culture, Oslo has shared stages with icons like Attack, Hussain Dada, Big Faa and more.

His latest releases, including "Talk of the Town," "Ndanan," "Little Star," and "The Way I Love You," offer a glimpse into his personal journey and artistic evolution. "My music is a reflection of the strength and resilience of the Gambian people. It's about breaking boundaries and proving that greatness knows no bounds." - Oslo Bieang

Artist Snapshots

BIG FA:

Big Fa, an Afrobeat sensation from The Gambia, brings an infectious energy to the stage with his vibrant performances. His music seamlessly blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences. With a magnetic stage presence and an ever-growing fan base, Big Fa is a driving force in the Afrobeat scene, captivating listeners with his catchy tunes and dance-worthy melodies.

AWA GAMBIA:

Awa Gambia, a prominent figure in the Afrobeat scene, brings her unique style and infectious rhythms to the YounaLuv stage. Known for her melodic vocals and genre-blending approach, Awa's music is a celebration of cultural diversity and unity. With chart-topping hits and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat, Awa Gambia continues to be a driving force in shaping the contemporary music landscape in The Gambia.

OBOY:

Oboy, a dynamic force in the Gambian music scene, has carved his own path with a distinctive sound that resonates with audiences. As part of the Afro-Manding Duo alongside Gambian Child, Oboy's music is a celebration of cultural fusion, blending traditional Manding influences with modern beats.

OSLO "BIGGIE" BIEANG:

Oslo "Biggie" Bieang, a dynamic force in Afro Trap and Afrobeat music, is not just an artist but a movement in The Gambia. With three years in the industry and official recognition from the Gambian Ministry of Arts and Culture, Oslo's music resonates with the strength and resilience of the Gambian people. His tracks, including "Talk of the Town" and "Ndanan," offer glimpses into his personal journey and the vibrant soundscapes of his homeland.

DCEE:

DCEE, an Afropop sensation hailing from The Gambia, is recognized for his catchy melodies and vibrant stage presence. His music blends infectious beats with relatable lyrics, creating a sound that resonates with a wide audience. DCEE's performances are a celebration of joy, love, and the vibrant spirit of Afropop, making him a favorite among fans of the genre.

T'ANGLE MUZIK: LIONS OF AFRICA:

T'angle Muzik: Lions of Africa, a dynamic collective, brings a unique blend of Afropop to the YounaLuv stage. Their music is a fusion of traditional African rhythms and contemporary sounds, creating an eclectic and dance-worthy experience for the audience. With a commitment to promoting African culture through their music, T'angle Muzik delivers performances that are both entertaining and culturally enriching.

QUEEN AJ:

Queen AJ, the soulful songstress from The Gambia, enchants audiences with her powerful and emotive voice. Her music transcends genres, seamlessly weaving between Afropop and soulful ballads. With lyrics that delve into themes of love, empowerment, and personal growth, Queen AJ's performances are not just auditory experiences but emotional journeys. Her soul-stirring vocals and heartfelt compositions have established her as a rising star in the Gambian music landscape.

E BROWN:

EBrown, a prominent figure in the Gambian hip-hop scene, is known for his lyrical prowess and thought-provoking rhymes. His music reflects the realities of life in The Gambia, addressing social issues and personal experiences. EBrown's performances are a testament to the power of hip-hop as a platform for storytelling and social commentary, making him a respected figure in the local hip-hop community.

GILLEN G:

Gillen G, a rising star in the Gambian music scene, brings his unique take on Afrobeat to the YounaLuv stage. His music is characterized by infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and a blend of contemporary sounds. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of Afrobeat, Gillen G's performances are a testament to the evolving sound of Gambian music and its impact on the global stage.

44GANG:

44Gang, a rising force in the Gambian music scene, is known for their dynamic and energetic performances. Comprising talented artists, the group brings a diverse range of influences to their music, creating a unique fusion of sounds. With catchy beats, vibrant lyrics, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary music, 44Gang is carving a niche for themselves in the vibrant Gambian music landscape.

M PAWER:

M Pawa, a versatile artist from The Gambia, is recognized for his diverse musical style and captivating stage presence. With influences ranging from Afrobeat to dancehall, M Pawa's music is a melting pot of genres that reflects his commitment to musical experimentation. His performances are characterized by infectious rhythms, thoughtful lyrics, and a passion for connecting with audiences through his art.

ASTOU G:

Astou G, a rising star in the Gambian music scene, captivates audiences with her soulful vocals and engaging stage presence. Her music, a blend of Afrobeat and soulful melodies, explores themes of love, empowerment, and personal growth. Astou G's performances are not just auditory experiences but emotional journeys, establishing her as a prominent figure in the contemporary music landscape in The Gambia.

DIAMOND QUEEN:

Diamond Queen, a vibrant and charismatic artist, brings a unique flair to the Gambian music scene. Known for her energetic performances and catchy tunes, Diamond Queen's music is a celebration of joy, empowerment, and self-expression. Her dynamic stage presence and commitment to delivering memorable performances make her a standout artist in the local music scene.

MAM FATOU:

Mam Fatou, a talented and soulful artist from The Gambia, enchants audiences with her powerful vocals and emotive performances. Her music, a fusion of Afrobeat and soulful ballads, explores themes of love, resilience, and cultural pride. Mam Fatou's performances are marked by a deep connection to her Gambian roots and a commitment to creating music that resonates with the hearts of her listeners.

UNRULY:

Unruly, a rising talent in the Gambian music scene, is known for his distinct style and charismatic stage presence. With influences from dancehall and Afrobeat, Unruly's music is a fusion of infectious beats and relatable lyrics. His performances exude energy and enthusiasm, creating a memorable experience for audiences. Unruly is carving his path in the dynamic landscape of Gambian music, leaving an indelible mark with each captivating performance.