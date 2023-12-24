Yemen Praises Kuwait's Opening Of Medical Camp In Mukalla

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Health Minister Qassem Bahaibah on Sunday expressed gratitude for Kuwait's support to the Yemeni people in all domains, especially the medical sector.

This came during Bahaibah's inauguration of a Kuwait-funded medical camp for heart patients in the city of Mukalla, in Hadramaut Governorate.

He thanked the Kuwaiti donors who helped open this camp under the supervistion of the Kuwait-based the Rahma International Society as part of the 'Kuwait by your side' Campaign.

He appreciated Rahma contributions for such camp, and thanked the Amir of Kuwait and his government for such efforts.

Bahaibah pointed out that this medical camp is considered one of the most important medical camps, as it provide surgical services mainly for heart patients, alleviating financial burden from those families in crisis.

Vice President of the Yemen-based Altawasul for Human Development, which executed the project on behalf of Rahma Society, Imad Abdel-Rahim said that the camp aims to carry out 40 operations on patients needing stent placements.

The camp is also run by cardiac surgery specialists using modern medical techniques at the Pulse of Life Center in Mukalla, he said. (end)

