FIFA May Allocate Funds For Football Infrastructure In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. FIFA may allocate financial resources for football infrastructure in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Director of the Department for European National Associations of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Elkhan Mammadov told Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

He noted that financial support will be provided within the framework of FIFA Forward program.

"Infrastructure is subjected to serious damage during wars. After the conflicts end, we will provide support to the affected countries. One day there will be peace in the world. Fotball will unite people," he said.

According to Mammadov, a total of $2.8 billion in assistance has been provided to 211 national FIFA member associations under the project, which has been implemented since 2016.

"Türkiye is a footbal country. FIFA attaches special importance to the development of footbal here. We are in close contact with the Turkish Football Federation. Footbal is played in all villages and towns in the country. So far, a total of $9.8 million has been allocated to Türkiye under the FIFA Forward program. This support will continue next year," he said.