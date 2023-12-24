FIFA May Allocate Funds For Football Infrastructure In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. FIFA may
allocate financial resources for football infrastructure in
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation,
Director of the Department for European National Associations of
the International Football Federation (FIFA) Elkhan Mammadov told
Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.
He noted that financial support will be provided within the
framework of FIFA Forward program.
"Infrastructure is subjected to serious damage during wars.
After the conflicts end, we will provide support to the affected
countries. One day there will be peace in the world. Fotball will
unite people," he said.
According to Mammadov, a total of $2.8 billion in assistance has
been provided to 211 national FIFA member associations under the
project, which has been implemented since 2016.
"Türkiye is a footbal country. FIFA attaches special importance
to the development of footbal here. We are in close contact with
the Turkish Football Federation. Footbal is played in all villages
and towns in the country. So far, a total of $9.8 million has been
allocated to Türkiye under the FIFA Forward program. This support
will continue next year," he said.
