Israeli Occupation's Aggression Against Gaza Kills, Injures Scores Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Scores of Palestinians were killed and others injured due to continuous Israeli occupation air strikes and bombardment on several cities in the Gaza Strip for 79 day in a row.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) said that the occupation forces targeted civilian houses in Jabalia city through raids and artillery shells, stormed Al-Rifai school, arrested many young men and evacuated women by force amid heavy gunfire.

WAFA added that the Israeli occupation forces used dozens of smoke bombs and white phosphorus munitions in Jabalia in their attempt to progress further into the city, stating that the occupation forces denied ambulances from reaching scores of civilians in need of lifesaving medical aid.

The agency revealed that 40 Gazans were martyred and others injured in a raid by the occupation forces yesterday, while three martyrs arrived to Nasser medical hospital after they have been attacked in Khan Yunis. (end)

