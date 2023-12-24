Abhishek Pathania Dons Robin Hood Look For ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Pathania has opened up on his latest look for the ongoing track of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se', and shared how he has embraced a chic yet rowdy style to embody the modern-day Robin Hood vibe.
The current storyline of the show takes a dramatic turn as Abhay, portrayed by Abhishek, loses his memory and is transported ten years back in time. In this intriguing plot, Abhay now believes he is the leader of a gang known as 'Babbar Sher Gang.'
The character has been aptly named 'Shera,' adding a new layer of excitement to the series.
Sharing insights into his latest look for the ongoing track, Abhishek revealed: "Abhay finds himself in a time warp, convinced that he is the leader of the 'Babbar Sher' gang, referred to as 'Shera.' He is a modern-day Robin Hood, helping the needy people. The track is evolving into something very interesting, and my appearance has undergone a complete transformation."
Describing his revamped look, he shared: "I've embraced a chic yet rowdy style to embody the modern-day Robin Hood vibe. Anticipating the upcoming track, I began growing my hair in advance. The ensemble includes a bandana on my head paired with an all-black outfit.”
“Instead of a watch, I sport a bracelet. As 'Shera,' being the gang leader, I've adopted a distinct way of speaking, involving some voice modulation to achieve a particular tone. To complete the look, there's a lion mask, adding a convincing touch to the character,” he added.
The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.
