Score Massive Savings at the Extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival 12-Hour Super Sale





● Unlock huge discounts of up to 90 percent off at Majid Al Futtaim Malls on Tuesday 26 December 26 from 10AM to 10PM

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2023: The countdown is officially on for the extraordinary 2024 Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 12-hour sale at Majid Al Futtaim Malls, where you'll find spectacular deals of up to 90 percent off on your favourite brands across the city.

Make sure that Tuesday 26 December from 10 am to 10 pm is marked firmly on your calendars as you won't want to miss this unique chance to bag some amazing bargains across a vast selection of discounted products, ranging from lifestyle and electronics to fashion, beauty, homeware, and so much more.



Hosted at renowned Majid Al Futtaim Mall destinations such as the iconic Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha, this extraordinary sale will feature a mind-blowing list of participating brands, including Al Mukhalat Perfume, CB2, Giordano, Red Tape, THAT, The Red Carpet, Lego, and numerous others. Whether you're a tech geek hungry for the latest gadgets, a fashionista on the hunt for trendy pieces, a beauty enthusiast in need of luxurious products, or a home decor aficionado seeking stylish homeware, this 12-hour sale guarantees an unparalleled shopping experience. Brace yourself for irresistible prices that will make you feel like you've stepped into a shopper's paradise. It's an extraordinary opportunity you won't be able to resist.

But wait, there's more! If deals and discounts of up to 90 percent weren't enough, here's also an exclusive chance to win big. Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more will automatically enter a lucky draw to become the 12-Hour Sale SHARE Millionaire. Imagine winning one million SHARE points! All you need to do is be a Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards member and have scanned receipts totaling a minimum of AED 300 single or cumulative in the SHARE application. And that's not all! By participating in the 12-hour sale, you'll also be eligible to enter the 'Win the Biggest Prize of the Year' draw, where you could walk away with a jaw-dropping AED 1 million in cash. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's waiting for you at Majid Al Futtaim Malls.

So, get ready to embark on an amazing shopping adventure like no other. The 2024 DSF 12-hour sale is the ultimate shopping bonanza that promises to leave you breathless. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event - it's your ticket to amazing deals, out-of-this-world discounts, and the chance to win incredible prizes.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

