Azerbaijan-China Relation Stems From Common Values

Despite being located in the different corners of the Asian
continent, Azerbaijan and China have shared common values and had
many similarities historically. Both countries have never eyed the
territories of their neighbors and have never had an expansionist
foreign policy. Both countries have been the center of culture
throughout history. Especially for the last 30 years, both
countries have astonished the world with rapid economic growth.
With the help of this growth, China, a once-poor country in the Far
East, became the factory of the world, and the global political and
financial. Similarly, with the help of the said economic growth,
Azerbaijan became the financial and political center of its region.
All countries who intend to enter the region need Azerbaijan's
consent.
Even though the diplomatic relations between the two countries
were established in 1992, the history of people-to-people relations
between Azerbaijan and China traces thousands of years. Already
2500 years ago, commercial and cultural relations existed between
the two peoples through the ancient Silk Road. The historical
connection between the peoples is also reflected in the works
written by the great Azerbaijani poets, such as Nizami Ganjavi in
the 12th century.
It is worth noting that the One Belt One Road initiative put
forward by China in 2013 created new opportunities for the
deepening of bilateral relations. As one of the countries that
first supported the One Belt One Road initiative, Azerbaijan makes
a significant contribution to the implementation of this initiative
with its large-scale transport infrastructure projects. Thus, the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and Baku International Sea Trade Port, which was
implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan, formed the
Trans-Caspian East-West Transport Corridor and thereby provided a
short and convenient alternative route for cargo transportation
from China to the West.
On April 24-27, 2019, the delegation led by President Ilham
Aliyev made a business trip to China to participate in the second
One Belt, One Road International Cooperation Forum.
Today, China ranks among the top five trade partners of
Azerbaijan. The trade turnover between the two countries increases
year by year. Azerbaijan exports to China energy carriers (mainly
crude oil), ethylene polymers in primary form, methanol, iodine,
sulfoacids of thiophenated oils. Besides, the growing Chinese
economy is a promising market for Azerbaijan's agricultural
products as well. In addition to petrochemical products, Azerbaijan
also sells agriculture products and grape wines, licorice juice,
and extract. Opening Azerbaijani Trade Houses in China deepens the
trade partnership as well.
In return, China exports Azerbaijan mechanical devices,
electrical machines, apparatus and parts, ferrous metals and
articles thereof, clothing and clothing accessories, and so on. A
total of 88 agreements were signed between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China.
It should be noted that developing throughout history, the said
relationship reached to its highest level during the authorities of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Thanks to the efforts of these two leaders, today Azerbaijan and
China are friendly and partner countries. Chinese President also
confirmed it in his letter sent to Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.
"China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners.
Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well
and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly
strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding
fruitful results. I highly appreciate the efforts you have made to
strengthen bilateral relations. I attach great importance to the
development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am
ready to continue my efforts alongside you to elevate bilateral
relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the
benefit of our countries and peoples," the letter reads.
No doubt that with its economic increase and technological
advance, China is a looming Superpower of the future. Even today,
almost in all conflicts the thoughts of Beijing are considered
carefully. Of course, establishing such a strong relationship with
the shining star of the Far East foreshadows the ingenuity of
Azerbaijan's foreign policy.
