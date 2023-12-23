Hindu Temple Vandalized In California, Sparks Outrage: Pro-Khalistani Graffiti Defaces Swaminarayan Mandir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disheartening incident in California's Newark city, a Hindu temple, the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha, fell victim to hateful vandalism, defaced with anti-India and pro-Khalistani graffiti on its exterior walls. The images, shared by the Hindu American Foundation on social media, portrayed derogatory slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside references to the Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The deliberate mention of Bhindranwale's name in the graffiti aimed to evoke fear and potentially incite violence among the temple-goers. This act has been strongly condemned by the Hindu American Foundation, labeling it a hate crime as it aimed to intimidate individuals and sow fear within the community.

Demanding immediate action, the foundation urged the Newark police to treat this as a hate crime and conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. In response, the Newark police department assured a comprehensive probe to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Unfortunately, incidents of such hate crimes have been increasingly reported, not just in the United States but also in neighboring Canada. This distressing trend reflects the surge in activities targeting religious and cultural institutions.

Earlier, in Delhi, activists affiliated with the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) defaced multiple metro stations with pro-Khalistan slogans ahead of the G20 Summit. The graffiti featured slogans advocating Khalistan's independence, triggering concerns and leading to several arrests connected to the incident.

