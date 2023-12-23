CEVA Logistics To Up Middle Corridor Via TIR System - Kelvin Tang (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. CEVA Logistics
plans involve the development of the Middle Corridor using the TIR
system, Kelvin Tang, VP of Ground and Rail, Greater China, and
Global Cross-Border and Multimodal Leader at CEVA Logistics, told
Trend .
TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) is the international
customs transit system with the widest geographical coverage. TIR
cuts border waiting times significantly, saving time and money.
“CEVA Logistics plans involve both the optimization of existing
routes, such as the Middle Corridor, and the exploration of new
avenues to foster a dynamic and responsive trade network that
benefits all interested parties,” he added.
Kelvin Tang elaborated that CEVA Logistics is committed to
furthering the development of trade routes from China to the West,
actively involving Central Asian countries.
“CEVA Logistics is in the process of evaluating the feasibility
of extending our network to connect with key economic hubs in
Central Asia, such as leveraging rail connections to Turkmenistan.
This expansion aims to provide more coverage and facilitate
smoother trade between China and Western destinations,” Kelvin Tang
said.
He also noted that streamlined TIR procedures across the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan truck corridor have facilitated faster
cross-border movements.
"The growth of this new corridor has been remarkable, especially
in cross-border trucking, including the implementation of the TIR
operation model. Currently, more than 500 trucks traverse this
corridor daily, and this number continues to rise. The adoption of
the TIR operation model has demonstrated significant benefits, with
a 30 percent reduction in lead time and a 10 percent decrease in
costs compared to normal trucking solutions," mentioned Kelvin
Tang.
"The streamlined TIR procedures have not only facilitated faster
cross-border movements but have also contributed to substantial
savings in operational expenses. The efficiency gains indicate a
positive impact on both time and financial aspects of logistics
operations within the region," he added.
Furthermore, he said that CEVA Logistics is exploring the
expansion of the TIR procedure to various routes within Central
Asian regions. Presently, all Central Asian countries have joined
the TIR Convention, signifying a unified commitment to streamlined
international transport procedures.
"In addition to our focus on Central Asia, we are currently
engaged in extending the TIR corridor from China through Kyrgyzstan
and Uzbekistan to the Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe by road. Our
strategy includes implementing a multimodal solution, incorporating
rail transport from China's main cities to the Kashgar train
station, followed by a seamless transition to TIR trucking through
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan," he said.
He also said CEVA Logistics is working on network expansion from
China's Kashgar to Pakistan, introducing a comprehensive multimodal
solution combining trucking and ocean transport to connect to Dubai
and extend further to Africa.
“This strategic approach aligns with our commitment to enhancing
international trade connectivity and facilitating efficient
logistics solutions across diverse regions,” Kelvin Tang said.
Furthermore, it was noted that CEVA Logistics is actively
engaged in robust collaboration with local authorities and partners
to ensure the success of the new logistics initiative. The
company's established infrastructure includes a well-equipped hub
in China's Kashgar and an overseas hub in Uzbekistan, supporting
seamless door-to-door services, including distribution within
Uzbekistan.
He said that from July to September 2023, CEVA Logistics
solidified strategic partnerships with two leading Silk Road
railway operators, marking a significant step toward the further
development of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan rail and multimodal
(rail + TIR trucking) import and export business.
“As part of our ongoing efforts, we have entered strategic hub
cooperation agreements with Xian Railway and Guangwu Railway in
Uzbekistan. Additionally, we are actively collaborating with our
partners to establish a consolidation hub near the Kyrgyzstan
border. This initiative aims to enhance our TIR network and
optimize truck utilization, focusing on achieving efficient
round-trip volumes. These collaborative endeavors underscore our
commitment to fostering strong partnerships and leveraging local
expertise for the success of our logistics initiatives in the
region,” he said.
Speaking about the company's Kelvin Tang, he said that CEVA
Logistics' objective is to achieve significant time and cost
efficiencies through the implementation of the TIR procedure on the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route.
“We aim to reduce the door-to-door (DTD) lead time to Almaty and
Bishkek by 5 days and to Tashkent by 7 days, translating to a
remarkable 40 percent reduction in lead time compared with normal
trucking. Additionally, we anticipate a substantial 30 percent cost
savings,” he said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
