NYT Photographer On 2020 Missile Attack On Azerbaijan's Barda: One Of Scariest Moments I Ever Endured (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Ivor Prickett, a
photographer at The New York Times, has shared footage from the
missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda in 2020, Trend reports.
In his post on Instagram he writes that he was "lucky to get out
of that attack in Barda unscathed".
"It was probably one of the scariest moments I have ever
endured, partly because we had virtually no cover. I am not a
religious man but I remember very clearly praying to an unknown god
that day. We somehow survived the hailstorm of bomblets and
immediately got to work documenting the aftermath. In the end it
was the single most deadly loss of civilian life during the 2020
war, which ended some few weeks later," he said.
On October 27 and 28, 2020, a rocket strike by Armenia hit the
densely populated areas of Azerbaijan's Barda district. The use of
prohibited weapons resulted in the tragic loss of 25 civilian
lives, with over 80 others sustaining injuries.
