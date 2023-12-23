(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 3:01 am - MPAI has concluded its 39th General Assembly (MPAI-39) approving the publication of the Context-based Audio Enhancement standard and Object and Scene Description standard for Community Comments.

Geneva, Switzerland – 20 December 2023. MPAI, Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence, the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 39th General Assembly (MPAI-39) approving the publication of the Context-based Audio Enhancement standard and Object and Scene Description standard for Community Comments.

The draft of the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE Version 2.1 standard enhances the compatibility of the Audio with the Visual and the Audio-Visual Scene Description specified by the draft Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD standard. Both are published with requests for Community Comments. These are due by 2024/01/23T23:59 UTC and 17T23:58 UTC, respectively, to ...unity

MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:

1 Framework (MPAI-AIF : reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.

2 for Health (MPAI-AIH : reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.

3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC : new

4 Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV : Functional Requirements of CAV

5 and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI : preparation for extension of existing

6 and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC : model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural

7 Conversation (MPAI-MMC : reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new

8 Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM : reference software and metaverse technologies requiring

9 Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW : reference software for enhanced

10 Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF : reference software, conformance testing and new

11 Video Coding (MPAI-EEV : video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video

12 Video Coding (MPAI-EVC video coding with AI tools added to existing

13 Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG : technical report on mitigation of data loss and

14 Venues (MPAI-XRV : preparation for the development of the standard.

Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (

Please visit the MPAI website (), contact the MPAI secretariat (...unity) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

- LinkedIn (

- X (

- Facebook (

- Instagram (

- Youtube (@MPAIstandards)