Uzauto Motors Announced Resumption Of Issuing Contracts For A Number Of Cars

Today, December 22, at 12:00, online contracting for Chevrolet
Cobalt, Damas and Labo cars for the entire production volume of
2024 will be opened, the company's press service reported.
It will be possible to draw up a contract for the purchase of a
car exclusively online through the UzAutoSavdo application or on
the website uzavtosanoat.
To
conclude a contract for the purchase of a car you must:
1. Register in the OneID system.
2. Install the application on your UzAutoSavdo phone or visit the
website uzavtosanoat.
3. Log in to the application/website using your OneID login and
password.
4. Select the car model, its color and option - select a suitable
dealership - draw up a contract.
It is noted that all Chevrolet dealerships these days will be
disconnected from the sales system and completely closed.
The company urged not to contact Chevrolet dealerships and not
to create a stir, since the entire volume of cars produced in 2024
will be available for contracting.
