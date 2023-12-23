Uzauto Motors Announced Resumption Of Issuing Contracts For A Number Of Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The contract can only be obtained online; Chevrolet dealerships will be closed on these days, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Today, December 22, at 12:00, online contracting for Chevrolet Cobalt, Damas and Labo cars for the entire production volume of 2024 will be opened, the company's press service reported.

It will be possible to draw up a contract for the purchase of a car exclusively online through the UzAutoSavdo application or on the website uzavtosanoat.

To conclude a contract for the purchase of a car you must: 1. Register in the OneID system.

2. Install the application on your UzAutoSavdo phone or visit the website uzavtosanoat.

3. Log in to the application/website using your OneID login and password.

4. Select the car model, its color and option - select a suitable dealership - draw up a contract. It is noted that all Chevrolet dealerships these days will be disconnected from the sales system and completely closed. The company urged not to contact Chevrolet dealerships and not to create a stir, since the entire volume of cars produced in 2024 will be available for contracting.