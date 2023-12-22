Internshala Trainings joins hands with Microsoft's TakeLessons to offer Career Guidance to 20k+ K-12 and college-going students

(MENAFN- Internshala) Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of Internshala has partnered with TakeLessons by Microsoft. Under this partnership, Internshala Trainings will be offering free learning and guidance sessions on TakeLessons platform to 20k+ K-12 and college-going students. These sessions will be taken by industry experts in the most sought-after skills including digital marketing, web development, human resources management, business communication skills, internships and jobs preparation, and MS Excel.



Through these sessions, the industry experts will provide the students with the much-needed career guidance helping them clear their doubts, answering their career-associated queries, and helping them make an informed decision regarding choosing a career path.



Additionally, Internshala Trainings will also be offering a 10% discount on its short-term skills trainings to the aspiring learners who will be attending these sessions. Under this offering, the attending students will be able to avail the discount on beginner-level trainings in 80+ hot in-demand skills in various sectors including programming, engineering, career development, design, media, data science, creative arts, and business & management.



Commenting on the partnership, Shadab Alam, Head - Internshala Trainings said, “In today’s ever-evolving world of rapid technological advancements and innovations, skilling has become the need of the hour, especially for a developing nation like India. Hence, the industry is also emphasising more and more on skill-based hiring. This brings some confusion to the inspiring young minds of India who are looking to soon choose their education streams. They are often doubtful as to what career path they must explore in order to lead their way towards a successful career. Through this partnership, we intend to assist such young learners with much needed career counselling and help them in making well-informed career decisions.”



