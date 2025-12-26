403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Navin's Launches Mayura Gardens In Valasaravakkam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, 26th December 2025: Navin's, Chennai's most trusted real estate developer, has announced the launch of Navin's Mayura Gardens, a premium residential Apartments located in Valasaravakkam, one of West Chennai's most established neighbourhoods. Designed to offer a refined balance of urban convenience and residential calm, the project reflects Navin's commitment to thoughtful design, quality construction, and community-focused living.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin's, said, "Valasaravakkam has been a residential hub that embraced apartment living much before many other parts of the city, and Navin's Mayura Gardens is our way of celebrating that legacy through thoughtful design and low-density planning. With 59 homes, generous UDS, and carefully curated amenities, the project is designed for families seeking space, comfort, and enduring value. At Navin's, customer-centricity, sustainable homes, architectural clarity, and quality execution remain at the core of everything we build."
Open-air decks, landscaped podium spaces, and a central connecting spine create natural zones for relaxation and interaction, while ensuring privacy within each residence. The development offers 15+ lifestyle amenities, including kids' play area, elder's garden, jogging track, yoga deck, mini sports court, landscaped podium, party lawn with barbecue facilities, air-conditioned gym, indoor games area, multipurpose hall, and party deck.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, the founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 36 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128 projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin's, said, "Valasaravakkam has been a residential hub that embraced apartment living much before many other parts of the city, and Navin's Mayura Gardens is our way of celebrating that legacy through thoughtful design and low-density planning. With 59 homes, generous UDS, and carefully curated amenities, the project is designed for families seeking space, comfort, and enduring value. At Navin's, customer-centricity, sustainable homes, architectural clarity, and quality execution remain at the core of everything we build."
Open-air decks, landscaped podium spaces, and a central connecting spine create natural zones for relaxation and interaction, while ensuring privacy within each residence. The development offers 15+ lifestyle amenities, including kids' play area, elder's garden, jogging track, yoga deck, mini sports court, landscaped podium, party lawn with barbecue facilities, air-conditioned gym, indoor games area, multipurpose hall, and party deck.
About Navin's:
Navin's, under the visionary leadership of Dr. R. Kumar, the founder and Chairman, has flourished over the past 36 years, becoming the most trusted and respected real estate brand in Chennai, with over 128 projects transforming the city's skyline, it believes that building homes is an art - an exercise of intellect, careful precision, and passion. The motto of the organization has been to achieve a symbiosis of architectural brilliance, aesthetic appeal and excellent quality combined with ethical practices. The brand was the first in Chennai to receive the ISO 9001-2008 Certification and now upgraded to ISO 2015 and bring to the table, perfect titles, strict adherence to rules and regulations, excellence in design, quality constructions, care for customer needs and above
Company:-Dentsu Creative PR
User:- Ankush Chavan
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment