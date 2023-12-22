Three Turkish Soldiers Killed N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Three Turkish soldiers were killed and four others wounded in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq near the borders with Turkiye, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry accused the separatist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is active in the border region, of perpetrating the attack.

A joint military-police operation continues across the borders to track down the terrorists, according to a the statement from the Ministry.

At least four terrorists were "neutralized" during the anti-terror operation, it added. (end)

