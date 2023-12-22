               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Three Turkish Soldiers Killed N. Iraq


12/22/2023 7:22:07 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Three Turkish soldiers were killed and four others wounded in a terrorist attack in northern Iraq near the borders with Turkiye, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry accused the separatist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is active in the border region, of perpetrating the attack.
A joint military-police operation continues across the borders to track down the terrorists, according to a the statement from the Ministry.
At least four terrorists were "neutralized" during the anti-terror operation, it added. (end)
mmg



MENAFN22122023000071011013ID1107650165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search