GHANYA COSMETICS UNVEILS LUXURIOUS CRUELTY-FREE SKIN CARE LINE IN THE UAE, JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

Dubai, UAE– Ghanya Cosmetics, a skincare revolution born out of a mother's unwavering dedication to her family's well-being, is set to make a splash in the UAE beauty scene with the launch of its premium skincare products. Offering the perfect gift for the festive season, Ghanya Cosmetics brings a range of five exquisite products designed to pamper and rejuvenate, ensuring that flawless skin is the ultimate accessory.
Ghanya Cosmetics proudly presents a curated range of premium skincare products, including the Absolute Cream-a Plant Stem Cell-infused marvel that expertly removes pigmentation, tones the face, and acts as an anti-aging super hydrator. The Age Defying Booster, a water-based lightweight serum also made from Plant Stem Cells, serves as a rejuvenating booster shot, combating aging and Rosacea. Both, the Age-Defying Booster and Absolute Cream, being Aloe Vera based, eliminate the need for multiple creams, where both can be used as an eye, face, neck and decolletage creams –offering a comprehensive day and night skincare solution.
Ghanya, Founder of Ghanya Cosmetics says,“The effectiveness of our products is not just a promise but a reality. Ghanya Cosmetics delivers results in as little as Two Weeks, showcasing the power of our plant stem cell technology.”
Age-Defying Booster and The Absolute Cream are both available for purchase through the online website – Additionally, three more products are in the pipeline, making Ghanya Cosmetics a brand to watch in the skincare industry. The product lineup includes the rejuvenating Miracle Drop Elixir, refreshing HydraGlow Mist that can be used as a skincare substitute with just a few spritzes, and the Natural Effective Acne Fighting Serum Spotless. All products are Dermatologist tested, suitable for all skin types and genders, and formulated with science-backed ingredients.
Ghanya Cosmetics is positioning itself as the go-to brand for premium skincare, offering highly effective products at a compelling price range between $45- $140, providing a competitive edge against other high-end brands.
Ghanya Cosmetics places a strong emphasis on ethical and sustainable practices. All products are paraben-free, sulphate-free, fragrance-free, vegan-friendly, recyclable, and cruelty-free. The brand ensures the highest quality by premium effective and organic ingredients while conducting rigorous testing in the EU, UK, and USA.
To celebrate the launch, Ghanya Cosmetics is offering a limited-time worldwide free shipping offer. The products are available for purchase on the online website, with delivery facilitated within 3 to 7 days. Experience the transformative power of Ghanya and give the gift of resilience and radiance this holiday season.
