Zelensky Submits Amendments To Law On Diplomatic Service To Verkhovna Rada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to amend the law 'On Diplomatic Service', which should make Ukrainian diplomacy more modern and effective.



He announced this during a meeting with diplomats in Kyiv, according to the President's website , Ukrinform reported.

"Today I have submitted draft amendments to the law 'On Diplomatic Service' to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The new norms will make the system of Ukrainian diplomacy more modern and allow it to be more effective," the President said.

According to him, the legislative initiative envisages strengthening the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and establishes the institution of the Special Representative of Ukraine. In addition, the legislation opens up the sphere of cyber diplomacy and relevant cooperation with our partners, and the institution of horizontal rotation becomes fully operational.

"And this is not all that is provided by the relevant draft law. Thanks to this law, in particular, you will all have more tools to realize our foreign policy goals next year," Zelensky added.

As reported, on the Day of the Diplomatic Service of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainian diplomats and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on their professional holiday and outlined the country's foreign policy goals for the next year.