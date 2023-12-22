Azerbaijan, UN Sign Agreement On Holding 13Th Session Of World Forum In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) have signed an agreement on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Development Forum in Baku in 2026, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, and Ms. Maimuna Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the UN Resettlement Program.

The Executive Director of the United Nations (UN) Human Settlements Program stated at the signing ceremony that a period of great development has begun in the region under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

She noted that "there are few such leaders in the world today. I am confident that Baku will hold the World Urban Development Forum at a high level and become the capital of the world. The hospitality of the Azerbaijani people testifies to the languages".