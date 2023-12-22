Head Of Agency: Industrial Zones Contribute Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Currently, 138 corporate companies with investment projects
worth more than seven billion AZN ($4 billion) in Azerbaijan's
economic zones have been awarded resident status, Chairman of the
Board of the Economic Zone Development Agency under the country's
Minister of Economy, Elshad Nuriyev said at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye
Investment Forum, Azernews reports.
"Seven industrial parks are now operating in our country (in
Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Pirallahi, Garadagh, Aghdam, Balakhani, and
the 'Economic Zone of the Araz Valley'), along with five industrial
districts (Hajigabul, Neftchala, Masalli, Sabirabad, and Sharur),"
he explained.
"Six billion manat ($3.5 billion) was spent in six industrial
zones, which resulted in the creation of almost 11,000 permanent
jobs. Furthermore, an extra 864 million manat ($508 million) will
be invested in current industrial zone projects, resulting in the
creation of almost 6,700 permanent jobs," noted Nuriyev.
According to him, as of today, the industrial zones have
produced goods worth 11.1 billion AZN ($6.5 billion), with exports
amounting to 3.6 billion AZN ($2 billion).
"During the first nine months of this year, enterprises
operating in industrial zones sold products worth 2.3 billion AZN
($1.3 billion), of which 31 percent of the production (more than
722 million AZN or $424.7 million) was exported," the official
said.
"Industrial zones contributed 17.9 percent of the country's
non-oil industry and non-oil exports during this time. All of this
illustrates that industrial zones play an important part in the
development of the non-oil sector, and their products are exported
to over 60 nations worldwide," Nuriyev added.
MENAFN22122023000195011045ID1107646862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.