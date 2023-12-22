Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Responds To Being Called 'Last Of The Superstars'; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohanlal, the acclaimed superstar of Malayalam cinema, recently addressed speculations about him being the last of the superstars in the industry. In response to queries regarding the future of Malayalam cinema and the possibility of emerging superstars from the current generation of actors, especially in comparison to his contemporaries like Mammotty, Mohanlal expressed that the title of 'Superstar' is not something an actor can self-proclaim; it is a distinction bestowed by the audience.

During an interview conducted to promote his latest film, "Neru," directed by the renowned Jeethu Joseph, Mohanlal emphasized that the audience's evolving preferences for content play a crucial role in defining a superstar. According to him, an actor attains the status of a superstar through sustained success over time, as reflected in the reception of their films.

The veteran actor delved into the changing dynamics between viewers from older generations and the modern audience, pointing out the impact of new streaming methods on viewing habits. Drawing parallels between older and contemporary cinema, Mohanlal noted that while older films could run for an entire year, today's films struggle to sustain a theatrical run beyond 90 days. He asserted that the term 'Superstar' is contingent on an actor's success, and if new actors can achieve such success, they may rightfully earn the title.

Mohanlal, who has recently received acclaim for his role in "Neru," directed and co-written by Jeethu Joseph, discussed the evolving landscape of cinema. He expressed a desire for a greater number of actors to emerge in the current era and recognized the influence of changing audience dynamics.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal has an exciting lineup of projects, including "Malaikottai Vaaliban," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, and his directorial venture "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure," set to release on March 28th. Additionally, he is reprising his role from the 2019 film "Lucifer" in "L2: Empuraan," directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Beyond Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal is set to play a cameo role in Vishnu Manchu's "Kannappa" and a central role in the high-budget film "Vrushaba."