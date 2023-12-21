Ukraine, Moldova Simplify Crossing Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean have signed a number of protocols to simplify the crossing of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border for citizens and cargo.

Shmyhal announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine and Moldova continue to implement agreements on joint control at border crossing points. Today, during an online meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, a number of protocols were signed that will simplify and reduce the time for citizens and cargo to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border," Shmyhal said.

President believes new Polish government to lift border blockade

In his opinion, "this will not only intensify trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Moldova but will also increase the efficiency and effectiveness of border crossing capacities using the best European practices."

"The latter is especially important in the context of our common movement towards the European Union," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in November, Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova Denys Shmyhal and Dorin Recean discussed joint work on the path to the European Union during a phone call.

Photo: Shmyhal/Facebook