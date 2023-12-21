Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's Longest Sea Bridge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

is an under-construction 21.8 km (13.5 mi) 6-lane access-controlled expressway grade road bridge, which will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai–Raigad.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is the longest sea bridge in India, spanning 21, of which 16 crosses the Thane Creek.



The MMRDA has set a speed limit of 100 km/h on the highway, thus commuters will be able to travel the 21.8 km distance rather swiftly.

India's inaugural use of seven OSDs in bridge construction is a fabricated deck, comprising a structural steel deck plate, that enhances load-carrying capacities.



The project is estimated to cost a total of Rs 17,843 crore (US$2.2 billion) & is developed by

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).



In August 2013, the MMRDA decided to proceed with the project on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) framework rather than using the PPP approach.

Construction of the bridge required the use of 165,000 tonnes of reinforcement steel, 96,250 tonnes of structural steel, and 830,000 cubic metres of concrete.



MTHL will be inaugurated on December 25. The bridge will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes.