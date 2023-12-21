Latest Bedding Launches New California King Comforter Sets In Time For The New Year 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Latest Bedding launches new Cal King comforter sets for tall sleepers who value style & affordability. Top designers Bebejan offer options in styles. Buy Now

- Latest Bedding 140 MOUNT HOLLY BYPASS. UNIT#6 LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading online bedding brand Latest Bedding is pleased to be launching brand-new California king comforter collections before the New Year.A top name in luxury comforter sets, Latest Bedding has built a reputation for supplying designer bedding and accessories at prices that won't break the bank. As part of its commitment to meeting customer needs, the retailer is currently expanding its product offerings to include brand-new California king comforter collections.“Many sleepers opt for California king mattresses thanks to their extra length and narrower footprint in the bedroom,” said Latest Bedding marketing manager Turab Hassan.“Unfortunately, choosing California over traditional king often means setting for a smaller selection of bedding options. In expanding our California comforter line, we're giving customers the gift of personal choice when it comes to their home decor.”While a normal king bed measures about 76 inches wide by 80 inches long, a California king bed comes in at about 72 inches wide by 84 inches long. As a result, the latter mattress is ideal for tall sleepers. Additionally, a California king fits well in a bedroom that's long rather than wide. By opting for a Cal King, customers can guarantee they'll have space for nightstands and other furniture. California king comforters, which measure about 90 inches by 110 inches, are designed to fit this mattress size more appropriately than a traditional king bedding set while providing plenty of coverage for sleep.As part of its commitment to delivering both quality and aesthetics, Latest Bedding will be expanding its line of luxury California king comforter sets in time for the New Year. The company is pleased to offer high-end collections from several of the top bedding designers. Created by J Queen, the Windham Black 4-Piece Comforter Set showcases a sophisticated framed woven damask pattern in two tones of black and graphite. Black rayon cotton velvet piping adds interest and elegance, while the oversized construction ensures sleepers will stay comfy all winter long. In addition to the comforter, this set, which is available in both King and Cal King, comes complete with two coordinating shams and a matching bed skirt. Customers can opt to purchase additional pieces, including throw pillows, Euro shams, and window treatments, for an extra cost.Another popular offering from J Queen, the Sandstone Beige 4-Piece Comforter is available in queen, king, and California king, so customers are sure to find an option that fits their bed. Neutral enough to work well for men, women, and even teens, this collection boasts an all-over woven jacquard damask pattern with a microfiber reverse side. The collection comes complete with matching pillow shams with hidden zipper closures and a split-corner tailored bedskirt. Beige velvet piping adds interest while giving the set an extra touch of sophistication.A more recent addition to the Latest Bedding family, Madison Park offers luxury comforter sets in an array of sizes, including California King. Perfect for the master bedroom and guest rooms, the Alpha 3-Piece Comforter Set from this acclaimed designer celebrates the shabby chic trend in the best possible way. Crafted from white 100 percent cotton and featuring chenille embroidery, the set boasts hypoallergenic polyester filling for adding warmth. And because it's machine washable, customers don't have to worry about heading to the dry cleaner any time their set gets a stain or requires laundering. Along with the California king comforter, the collection comes with two coordinating pillow shams featuring overlap closures.Those who appreciate a more rustic look in the bedroom will likely be drawn to the DANIEL PLAID FOREST 4 PIECE COMFORTER SET. Sold in queen, king, and California king, this design boasts neutral shades in a classic plaid pattern. Engineered woven yard and will result in a cashmere hand-feel. And because the collection includes two matching shams with hidden zippers and a coordinating bed skirt, customers can save time when it comes to shopping. Additional pieces from the Daniel Plaid collection are available for an extra cost. Note that the entire set is machine washable.“At Latest Bedding, we're passionate about supplying bedding products that marry style and affordability,” said TurabHassan.“Our California king comforter sets come from top bedding designers and showcase the latest colors and patterns. The result is that sleepers feel good about the places they're laying their heads at night.”Latest Bedding has built a reputation for offering a broad selection of luxury comforter sets, sheets, pillows, and accessories by all the top bedding brands. Along with Bebejan, the online retailer is proud to stock items by Bebejan, Donna Sharp, Ann Gish, and Waterford, among others. Customers can also purchase 100 percent Egyptian cotton sheets and duvet covers from leading bedding designer Pure Parima.Want more information about the California king comforter sets available at Latest Bedding? Contact the supplier today or browse offerings online at LatestBedding .

