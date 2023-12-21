Playing In Khankendi, In Sight Of President Ilham Aliyev Inspires - FC Qarabag Defender (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21.
Playing in
Khankendi in the presence of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a great feeling, FC Qarabag defender
Bahlul Mustafazade told Trend .
"As for the game, I can say that it was difficult. We are happy
that we won," he added.
The first match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup
was played today in Khankendi. The match, which will go down in
history as the first football match in 30 years in the territories
of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, began at 14:00
(GMT +4), and wrapped up with the victory of FC Qarabag (1:0).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.