Playing In Khankendi, In Sight Of President Ilham Aliyev Inspires - FC Qarabag Defender (VIDEO)


12/21/2023 8:11:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Playing in Khankendi in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a great feeling, FC Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazade told Trend .

"As for the game, I can say that it was difficult. We are happy that we won," he added.

The first match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup was played today in Khankendi. The match, which will go down in history as the first football match in 30 years in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, began at 14:00 (GMT +4), and wrapped up with the victory of FC Qarabag (1:0).

